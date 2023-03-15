Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 439.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 49.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

