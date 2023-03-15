Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070. Insiders own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $244.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.83. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $315.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.75.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

