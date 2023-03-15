Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 1,518 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 916 shares of company stock worth $294,352. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.19.

NYSE SAM opened at $309.74 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $422.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.58 and a 200-day moving average of $352.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Further Reading

