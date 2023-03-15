Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,616 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPS stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.49.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPS. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

