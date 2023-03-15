Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. UBS Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

