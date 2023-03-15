Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 157.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

