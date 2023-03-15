Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,451 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,101. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

