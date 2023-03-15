Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,109 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after buying an additional 1,770,907 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on S. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne Stock Performance

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,460 shares of company stock worth $335,357. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.50. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.