Liberty One Investment Management LLC Takes $886,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,574,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.79 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

