Liberty One Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake stock opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $246.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.67.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,800. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

