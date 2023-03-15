Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linamar in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linamar’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.40.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$62.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$45.46 and a 1 year high of C$77.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

