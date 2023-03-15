Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) vs. Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Financial Review

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) and Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Otonomo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Otonomo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liquid Media Group and Otonomo Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Otonomo Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Otonomo Technologies has a consensus price target of $1.67, indicating a potential upside of 230.23%. Given Otonomo Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Otonomo Technologies is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Otonomo Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $4.52 million 0.67 -$12.78 million ($0.72) -0.22 Otonomo Technologies $1.72 million 39.03 -$30.93 million N/A N/A

Liquid Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomo Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Otonomo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -265.21% -179.48% -89.07% Otonomo Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otonomo Technologies has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Otonomo Technologies beats Liquid Media Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Otonomo Technologies

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs. Its data is used for various services, such as preventative maintenance, EV management, emergency services, on-demand fueling, insurance, and smart cities. The company collects vehicle-specific and aggregated data from vehicle data providers, such as vehicle manufacturers, vehicle fleet operators, and telematics service providers, as well as licenses software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

