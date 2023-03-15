Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $420.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liquidia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 154,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

