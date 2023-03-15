Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Liquidia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $420.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidia (LQDA)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.