Lizhi (LIZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.

Lizhi Trading Up 6.9 %

Lizhi stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Lizhi has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lizhi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIZI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lizhi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lizhi by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lizhi Company Profile

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

