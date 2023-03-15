loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,967.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $18,598.14.

On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $19,798.02.

On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $25,097.49.

On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $23,497.65.

On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $22,597.74.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $24,897.51.

On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,897.41.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20.

loanDepot Price Performance

NYSE LDI opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $540.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.49. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $3,070,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

