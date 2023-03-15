Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by TPB Wealth Advisors

TPB Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.83 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.