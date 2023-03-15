Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.04 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.52. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

Lufax stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lufax by 73.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Lufax during the third quarter worth about $1,853,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 23.1% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Lufax by 85.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lufax during the second quarter worth about $3,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

