Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Shares of LULU opened at $295.10 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.35.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

