LWM Advisory Services LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 2,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 41,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,723,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.