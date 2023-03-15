M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 868 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Citigroup Stock Up 5.9 %

C stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

