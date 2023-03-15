M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $322.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

