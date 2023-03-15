M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

