M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $902,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

