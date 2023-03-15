M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,782 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 351,888 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 225,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

