MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters Sells 5,372 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MacroGenics Price Performance
Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 817,088 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
