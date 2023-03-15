MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters Sells 5,372 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 817,088 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MacroGenics

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.