Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Magellan Aerospace Trading Down 3.3 %

TSE MAL opened at C$7.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market cap of C$437.08 million, a PE ratio of -63.33, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.07. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.08.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

