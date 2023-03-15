Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.
Magellan Aerospace Trading Down 3.3 %
TSE MAL opened at C$7.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market cap of C$437.08 million, a PE ratio of -63.33, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.07. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.08.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
Further Reading
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.