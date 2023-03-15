Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $62.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGA. Barclays initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,157,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Magna International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 181,344 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Magna International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MGA opened at $52.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 91.54%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

