Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $110,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

