Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,148 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

