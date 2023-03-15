Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Reynald Baribault Buys 300 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) Director Reynald Baribault purchased 300 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.15 per share, with a total value of $14,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 3.55.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,120,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 497,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.