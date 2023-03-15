McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of McKesson worth $26,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $336.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $283.88 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

