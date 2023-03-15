Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 753,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

