Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic



Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

