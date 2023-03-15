Meta Materials (MMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Meta Materials Trading Up 8.8 %
NASDAQ:MMAT opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $197.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.17. Meta Materials has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMAT shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Meta Materials Company Profile
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.
