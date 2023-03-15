Meta Materials (MMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Materials Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:MMAT opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $197.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.17. Meta Materials has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMAT shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Meta Materials

Meta Materials Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Meta Materials by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.