Metadium (META) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Metadium (META) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $55.30 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metadium Coin Profile

Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.

Metadium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

