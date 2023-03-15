Metis Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Metis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $685,843.91 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metis has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001716 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00410454 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.44 or 0.27744005 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000061 BTC.
About Metis
Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Metis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.
