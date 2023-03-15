MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Lowered by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,934,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.