M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 194

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 196 ($2.39) to GBX 194 ($2.36) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 181 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.70.

M&G Stock Performance

M&G stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

