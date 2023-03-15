Michael Bavaro Sells 6,148 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Option Care Health Trading Up 3.9 %

Option Care Health stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,272 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,177,000 after buying an additional 209,751 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients' homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Articles

