MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) President Sells $18,110.82 in Stock

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) President Ted Aymond Jr. Mcnulty sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $18,110.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MFIC opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $717.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 344.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment stock. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of MidCap Financial Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFIC. TheStreet lowered shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

