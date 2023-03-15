Morgan Stanley Lowers Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target to $2.50

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.
LUMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Lumen Technologies Price Performance
Shares of LUMN opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.04. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
