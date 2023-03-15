M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,792 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $24,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $238.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.39. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $317.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

