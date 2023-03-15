M&T Bank Corp Acquires 34,409 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,226 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $26,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

