M&T Bank Corp Acquires 49,924 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 855,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,924 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $25,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 118.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,233 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 86.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,608,000 after buying an additional 5,455,824 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

