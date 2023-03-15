M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.44% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $25,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $512,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after buying an additional 195,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

