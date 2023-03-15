M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,287 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

