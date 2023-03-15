M&T Bank Corp Buys 448 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $821.23 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $822.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $795.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

