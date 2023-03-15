M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,387 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 635.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 158,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,758,000 after purchasing an additional 136,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $174.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison



Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.



