M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,541,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,897,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

