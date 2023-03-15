M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WST opened at $328.57 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

